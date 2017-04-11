* × Change Settings

At Eye Level Auf Augenhöhe

7.4 / 33 votes

Leeds Young Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 11th April 2017
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Joachim Dollhopf and Evi Goldbrunner

Written by:

Evi Goldbrunner, Joachim Dollhopf and Nicole Armbruster

Produced by:

Christian Becker, Alexandra Prochazka and Martin Richter

Starring:

Luis Vorbach, Jordan Prentice, Ella Frey, Marco Licht, Anselm Haderer and Mira Bartuschek

Genres:

Comedy, Family

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

11-year-old Michi lives in a children's home, every day fighting to win the respect of the other kids, till the day he finds his real dad, Tom - who happens to be a dwarf, even shorter than Michi is, the opposite of his idea of manliness and strength. When the kids find out, Michi's life becomes hell and he flees. With nowhere to go, he moves in with Tom, who is new to this fatherhood thing, while Michi tried to hide his embarrassment and shame from his fellow school kids. This forces Tom, who had coped well till now, to confront his handicap head on. As time passes, they discover they have more in common than other sons and fathers, until their relationship is again suddenly put to the hard test.

At Eye Level Cast

Luis Vorbach

Luis Vorbach headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

At Eye Level

Jordan Prentice

Jordan Prentice headshot

Date of Birth:

30 January 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

4' 1" (1.24 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

At Eye Level

Ella Frey

Ella Frey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

4' 6¼" (1.38 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

At Eye Level

Marco Licht

Marco Licht headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

At Eye Level

Anselm Haderer

Anselm Haderer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

At Eye Level

Mira Bartuschek

Mira Bartuschek headshot

Date of Birth:

17 February 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

At Eye Level

Recommendations

