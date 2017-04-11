* × Change Settings

DocHouse Release Date

Wednesday 12th April 2017
new Keep Quiet poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Sam Blair and Joe Martin

Produced by:

Danielle Clark, Alex Holder and Nicole Stott

Starring:

Csanad Szegedi

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Csanad Szegedi's story is remarkable; as vice-president of Jobbik, Hungary's far-right extremist party, Szegedi regularly espoused anti-Semitic rhetoric and Holocaust denials. He was a founder of the Hungarian Guard, a now-banned militia inspired by the Arrow Cross, a pro-Nazi party complicit in the murder of thousands of Jews during WWII. Then came a revelation which transformed his life: Szegedi's maternal grandparents were revealed to be Jewish and his beloved grandmother an Auschwitz survivor who had hidden her faith fearing further persecution. "Keep Quiet" depicts Szegedi's three year journey as he is guided by Rabbi Boruch Oberlander to embrace his newfound religion, forced to confront the painful truths of his family's past, his own wrong doing and the turbulent history of his country. But is this astonishing transformation a process of genuine reparation and spiritual awakening, or is he simply a desperate man with nowhere else to turn? Written by Passion Pictures.

Reviews

Keep Quiet Cast

Csanad Szegedi

Csanad Szegedi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Keep Quiet

Last update was at 06:50 11th April 2017