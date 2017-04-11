* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Master Spy MeesterSpion

Leeds Young Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 12th April 2017
new Master Spy poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Pieter van Rijn

Written by:

Tijs van Marle

Produced by:

Paul Voorthuysen

Starring:

Beau Schneider, Stijn van der Plas, Nienke de la Rive Box, Aus Greidanus, Lieneke le Roux and Leonid Vlasov

Genres:

Adventure, Comedy, Family

Language:

Dutch

Runtime:

1 hour 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Master Spy tells the story of Tim (10) who moves to an old hotel at the coast with his little sister and parents. Tim finds it hard to get used to his new home until he meets Simon. Simon just woke up from the year 1974 and has a hard time adjusting to all the changes. Also as an ex spy he needs to solve an old case. Their adventure starts when Tim decides to help Simon.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Master Spy.

Master Spy Cast

Beau Schneider

Beau Schneider headshot

Date of Birth:

12 July 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Master Spy

Stijn van der Plas

Stijn van der Plas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Master Spy

Nienke de la Rive Box

Nienke de la Rive Box headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Master Spy

Aus Greidanus

Aus Greidanus headshot

Date of Birth:

19 February 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Master Spy

Lieneke le Roux

Lieneke le Roux headshot

Date of Birth:

31 March 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Master Spy

Leonid Vlasov

Leonid Vlasov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Master Spy

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:50 11th April 2017