Hidden Colors 4: The Religion of White Supremacy

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 15th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Tariq Nasheed

Produced by:

Henry Thompson

Starring:

Llaila Afrika, Delbert Blair, Tony Browder, Jim Brown, Kaba Kamene and Killer Mike

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Hidden Colors is a documentary about the real and untold history of people of color around the globe. This film discusses some of the reasons the contributions of African and aboriginal people have been left out of the pages of history. Traveling around the country, the film features scholars, historians, and social commentators who uncovered such amazing facts about things such as: The original image of Christ; The true story about the Moors; The original people of Asia; The great west African empires; The presence of Africans in America before Columbus; The real reason slavery was ended And much more.

Reviews

Hidden Colors 4: The Religion of White Supremacy Cast

Last update was at 20:31 13th April 2017