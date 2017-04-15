* × Change Settings

The Evil Within

Dead By Dawn Release Date

Thursday 20th April 2017
new The Evil Within poster
Directed by:

Andrew Getty

Written by:

Andrew Getty

Produced by:

Michael Luceri, Robert Stark Hickey and Kent Van Vleet

Starring:

Frederick Koehler, Sean Patrick Flanery, Brianna Brown, Dina Meyer, Michael Berryman and Kim Darby

Genre:

Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The sadistic tale of a lonely, mentally handicapped boy who befriends his reflection in an antique mirror. This demonic creature orders him to go on a murderous rampage to kill the people he loves most.

Reviews

The Evil Within Cast

Frederick Koehler

Frederick Koehler headshot

Date of Birth:

16 June 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Evil Within

Sean Patrick Flanery

Sean Patrick Flanery headshot

Date of Birth:

11 October 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Evil Within

Brianna Brown

Brianna Brown headshot

Date of Birth:

2 October 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Evil Within

Dina Meyer

Dina Meyer headshot

Date of Birth:

22 December 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Evil Within

Michael Berryman

Michael Berryman headshot

Date of Birth:

4 September 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Evil Within

Kim Darby

Kim Darby headshot

Date of Birth:

8 July 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Evil Within

