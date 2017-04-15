* × Change Settings

You Choose! L'embarras du choix

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 20th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
?
new You Choose! poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Thursday 20th April 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Eric Lavaine

Written by:

Laure Hennequart, Eric Lavaine and Laurent Turner

Produced by:

Alain Benguigui and Thomas Verhaeghe

Starring:

Alexandra Lamy, Jamie Bamber, Arnaud Ducret, Xavier Dumont, Emmanuelle Jacques and Anne Marivin

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Juliette's problem is that she is totally incapable of making up her mind about anything. So even at 40, she still asks her father and her two best friends to choose everything for her. When her love life crosses the road of Paul then of Stephen, as charming and different as the other, necessarily, the heart of Juliette swings. For the first time, nobody can decide for her.

Reviews

You Choose! Cast

Alexandra Lamy

Alexandra Lamy headshot

Date of Birth:

14 October 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Jamie Bamber

Jamie Bamber headshot

Date of Birth:

3 April 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Arnaud Ducret

Arnaud Ducret headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Xavier Dumont

Xavier Dumont headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Emmanuelle Jacques

Emmanuelle Jacques headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Anne Marivin

Anne Marivin headshot

Date of Birth:

23 January 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

