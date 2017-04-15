Three inept night watchmen, aided by a young rookie and a fearless tabloid journalist, fight an epic battle to save their lives. A mistaken warehouse delivery unleashes a horde of hungry vampires, and these unlikely heroes must not only save themselves but also stop the scourge that threatens to take over the city of Baltimore.
Unknown
Unknown
6' 1" (1.85 m)
The Night Watchmen
11 November 1970
Unknown
Unknown
The Night Watchmen
Unknown
Unknown
6' 1" (1.85 m)
The Night Watchmen
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Night Watchmen
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Night Watchmen
31 December 1953
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
The Night Watchmen