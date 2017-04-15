* × Change Settings

The Night Watchmen

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
Directed by:

Mitchell Altieri

Written by:

Ken Arnold, Dan DeLuca and Jamie Nash

Produced by:

Jeffrey Allard, Ken Arnold, Dan DeLuca and Demetrea Triantafillides

Starring:

Ken Arnold, Dan DeLuca, Kevin Jiggetts, Kara Luiz, Max Gray Wilbur and James Remar

Genres:

Comedy, Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Three inept night watchmen, aided by a young rookie and a fearless tabloid journalist, fight an epic battle to save their lives. A mistaken warehouse delivery unleashes a horde of hungry vampires, and these unlikely heroes must not only save themselves but also stop the scourge that threatens to take over the city of Baltimore.

The Night Watchmen Cast

Ken Arnold

Ken Arnold headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Night Watchmen

Dan DeLuca

Dan DeLuca headshot

Date of Birth:

11 November 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Night Watchmen

Kevin Jiggetts

Kevin Jiggetts headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Night Watchmen

Kara Luiz

Kara Luiz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Night Watchmen

Max Gray Wilbur

Max Gray Wilbur headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Night Watchmen

James Remar

James Remar headshot

Date of Birth:

31 December 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Night Watchmen

Last update was at 16:12 15th April 2017