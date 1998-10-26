* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Dig Two Graves

Dead By Dawn Release Date

Sunday 23rd April 2017
new Dig Two Graves poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Dead By Dawn. Show listing.

Directed by:

Hunter Adams

Written by:

Hunter Adams and Jeremy Phillips

Produced by:

Hunter Adams, Claire Connelly and P.J. Fishwick

Starring:

Ted Levine, Samantha Isler, Danny Goldring, Troy Ruptash, Rachael Drummond and Dean Evans

Genres:

Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Dig Two Graves tells the story of a young girl's obsession with the death of her brother, taking her on a nightmarish journey where she must a face a deadly proposition to bring him back. The title refers to an ancient Chinese proverb, "When you embark on a journey of revenge, dig two graves!"

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Dig Two Graves.

Dig Two Graves Cast

Ted Levine

Ted Levine headshot

Date of Birth:

29 May 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dig Two Graves

Samantha Isler

Samantha Isler headshot

Date of Birth:

26 October 1998

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Molly's GameDig Two Graves

Danny Goldring

Danny Goldring headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dig Two Graves

Troy Ruptash

Troy Ruptash headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dig Two Graves

Rachael Drummond

Rachael Drummond headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dig Two Graves

Dean Evans

Dean Evans headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dig Two Graves

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 16:12 15th April 2017