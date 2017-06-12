* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

A Good Day to Die, Hoka Hey

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 16th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2017
?
A Good Day to Die, Hoka Hey poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when A Good Day to Die, Hoka Hey is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Harold Monfils

Written by:

Harold Monfils and Mariam Hashim

Produced by:

Harold Monfils

Starring:

Roger Arnold, Connie Booth, Seamus Conlan, David Eades, Hector Emanuel and Matthew Fearn

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, News, Romance, War

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

What is the first thing you think of when the guy behind you gets his legs blown off? What time is it when it hits 'bomb o'clock'? How do you fall for a woman, who then reveals herself as an assassin? Hoka Hey is a narrative feature, 5 years in the making, documenting the life story and extraordinary adventures of British conflict photographer, Jason P. Howe. He survived 12 years on the front-line of four wars, capturing images of humanity at war, its suffering, and cultures in disarray. His work has been showcased in many of the world's best-known publications, such as The New York Times, The Telegraph, Time, Newsweek, Rolling Stone, and many others. It all started with a self-funded trip to Colombia into an area synonymous with drug trafficking and violence. Documenting the brutal war between the left-wing rebel group, FARC, their sworn enemies the military, and the right-wing paramilitary groups, Jason gained the trust of all sides of this scarcely reported war - putting him in a position that few had ever been in. This was just the beginning, his lust for risk awakened; Jason proceeded to put himself in the way of danger in conflicts that have defined the present day. Iraq, Lebanon, and Afghanistan, where he worked extensively with British troops on the front-line are all on his resume. One horrific incident, photographed by Jason, led him to winning the prestigious UK Picture Editors' Guild Awards- Photographer of the Year and Photo Essay Award. These pictures captured the gripping moments of an IED blast that blew the legs off a British soldier behind him. Ironically, it was the publishing of these pictures in one of Britain's leading newspapers - The Telegraph - that led to Jason being unofficially banned from the front-line by the British Ministry of Defence, a limiting career move that left him frustrated and disappointed. Jason's journey exposes the physical and emotional impact of love, loss, friendship, suffering, and disillusionment. Especially the bravery it takes to survive the world at war, and what it takes to get the images published for the world to see. This is not a film about war. This is a story of a man who chose a life of perpetual peril in pursuit of the perfect image. An insight on how passion led to a downward spiral in this crazy tale of survival and change. Jason went down the rabbit hole, and we don't know if he has fully come back out.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when A Good Day to Die, Hoka Hey is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on A Good Day to Die, Hoka Hey.

A Good Day to Die, Hoka Hey Cast

Roger Arnold

Roger Arnold headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Good Day to Die, Hoka Hey

Connie Booth

Connie Booth headshot

Date of Birth:

2 December 1940

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Good Day to Die, Hoka Hey

Seamus Conlan

Seamus Conlan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Good Day to Die, Hoka Hey

David Eades

David Eades headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Good Day to Die, Hoka Hey

Hector Emanuel

Hector Emanuel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Good Day to Die, Hoka Hey

Matthew Fearn

Matthew Fearn headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Good Day to Die, Hoka Hey

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:08 12th June 2017