Belle de jour

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-March 2018
Belle de jour poster
Contains strong sexual theme and fetish scenes. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 2 cinemas on Friday 8th September 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 28th September 2017.

Directed by:

Luis Buñuel

Written by:

Joseph Kessel, Luis Buñuel and Jean-Claude Carrière

Starring:

Catherine Deneuve, Jean Sorel, Michel Piccoli, Geneviève Page, Pierre Clémenti and Françoise Fabian

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Severine is a beautiful young woman married to a doctor. She loves her husband dearly, but cannot bring herself to be physically intimate with him. She indulges instead in vivid, kinky, erotic fantasies to entertain her sexual desires. Eventually she becomes a prostitute, working in a brothel in the afternoons while remaining chaste in her marriage.

Reviews

Belle de jour Cast

Catherine Deneuve

Catherine Deneuve headshot

Date of Birth:

22 October 1943

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Jean Sorel

Jean Sorel headshot

Date of Birth:

25 September 1934

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Michel Piccoli

Michel Piccoli headshot

Date of Birth:

27 December 1925

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Geneviève Page

Geneviève Page headshot

Date of Birth:

13 December 1927

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Pierre Clémenti

Pierre Clémenti headshot

Date of Birth:

28 September 1942

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Françoise Fabian

Françoise Fabian headshot

Date of Birth:

10 May 1933

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¾" (1.67 m)

