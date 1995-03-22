Everything, Everything

Movie Synopsis:

A 17 year old girl named Madeline Whittier has a rare disease that causes her to have to stay indoors 24/7 with her filtered air. Her whole life is basically books, her mom, and Carla (her nurse). One day, a moving truck pulls in next door. There she sees Olly. Olly Bright is Maddy's new neighbor. They get to know each other through emails. They more they get to know each other, they more they fall in love. Olly starts to make Maddy realize that she isn't really living. This starts the adventures of Maddy's new life.