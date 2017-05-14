* × Change Settings

La Strada

8.1 / 48417 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 19th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2017
La Strada poster
Contains mild violence, mild bad language and sex references. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Directed by:

Federico Fellini

Written by:

Federico Fellini, Tullio Pinelli and Ennio Flaiano

Produced by:

Dino De Laurentiis and Carlo Ponti

Starring:

Anthony Quinn, Giulietta Masina, Richard Basehart, Aldo Silvani, Marcella Rovere and Livia Venturini

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Sad story of a waif, Gelsomina, who is sold by her mother to Zampano for 10,000 lire and a few kilos of food. Zampano is a traveling showman who exhibits feats of strength by breaking a chain wrapped around his chest. He performs in village squares and then passes the hat for whatever the normally small crowd is prepared to give. He teaches Gelsomina a drum roll as part of his introduction. He doesn't treat her well and when she tries to run away, he beats her. They eventually join a small traveling circus where they meet a tight-rope walker who convinces Gelsomina to question her choices.

La Strada Cast

Anthony Quinn

Anthony Quinn headshot

Date of Birth:

21 April 1915

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

La StradaLawrence of Arabia

Giulietta Masina

Giulietta Masina headshot

Date of Birth:

22 February 1921

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

La Strada

Richard Basehart

Richard Basehart headshot

Date of Birth:

31 August 1914

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

La Strada

Aldo Silvani

Aldo Silvani headshot

Date of Birth:

21 January 1891

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

La Strada

Marcella Rovere

Marcella Rovere headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

La Strada

Livia Venturini

Livia Venturini headshot

Date of Birth:

31 March 1926

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

La Strada

