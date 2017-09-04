* × Change Settings

Lawrence of Arabia

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 22nd September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-March 2018
Lawrence of Arabia poster
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

David Lean

Written by:

T.E. Lawrence, Robert Bolt and Michael Wilson

Produced by:

Sam Spiegel

Starring:

Peter O'Toole, Alec Guinness, Anthony Quinn, Jack Hawkins, Omar Sharif and José Ferrer

Genres:

Adventure, Biography, Drama, History, War

Language:

English

Runtime:

3 hours 11 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Due to his knowledge of the native Bedouin tribes, British Lieutenant TE. Lawrence is sent to Arabia to find Prince Faisal and serve as a liaison between the Arabs and the British in their fight against the Turks. With the aid of native Sherif Ali, Lawrence rebels against the orders of his superior officer and strikes out on a daring camel journey across the harsh desert to attack a well-guarded Turkish port.

Reviews

Lawrence of Arabia Cast

Peter O'Toole

Peter O'Toole headshot

Date of Birth:

2 August 1932

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alec Guinness

Alec Guinness headshot

Date of Birth:

2 April 1914

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Anthony Quinn

Anthony Quinn headshot

Date of Birth:

21 April 1915

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jack Hawkins

Jack Hawkins headshot

Date of Birth:

14 September 1910

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Omar Sharif

Omar Sharif headshot

Date of Birth:

10 April 1932

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

José Ferrer

José Ferrer headshot

Date of Birth:

8 January 1912

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

