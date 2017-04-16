Mad Max: Fury Road rereleased in colour-drained Black & Chrome edition.
An apocalyptic story set in the furthest reaches of our planet, in a stark desert landscape where humanity is broken, and almost everyone is crazed fighting for the necessities of life. Within this world exist two rebels on the run who just might be able to restore order. There's Max, a man of action and a man of few words, who seeks peace of mind following the loss of his wife and child in the aftermath of the chaos. And Furiosa, a woman of action and a woman who believes her path to survival may be achieved if she can make it across the desert back to her childhood homeland.
15 September 1977
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
DunkirkStar Wars: The Last JediMad Max: Fury Road Black & Chrome
7 August 1975
Unknown
5' 9½" (1.77 m)
Atomic BlondeMad Max: Fury Road Black & ChromeThe Last FaceThe Fate of the Furious
7 December 1989
Unknown
6' 2¾" (1.9 m)
The Current WarMad Max: Fury Road Black & Chrome
18 May 1947
Unknown
6' 2" (1.88 m)
Mad Max: Fury Road Black & Chrome
22 February 1986
Unknown
6' 2" (1.88 m)
Mad Max: Fury Road Black & ChromeMy Name Is Lenny
21 August 1969
Unknown
6' 11" (2.11 m)
Mad Max: Fury Road Black & Chrome
1 December 1988
Unknown
5' 1" (1.55 m)
Mad Max: Fury Road Black & ChromeRough NightFantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2
18 April 1987
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
Mad Max: Fury Road Black & Chrome