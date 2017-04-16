* × Change Settings

Mad Max: Fury Road Black & Chrome

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 30th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2017
?
new Mad Max: Fury Road Black & Chrome poster
Contains strong violence and threat. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Friday 28th April 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 59 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

George Miller

Written by:

George Miller, Brendan McCarthy and Nick Lathouris

Produced by:

George Miller and Doug Mitchell

Starring:

Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Josh Helman, Nathan Jones, Zoë Kravitz and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 57 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Mad Max: Fury Road rereleased in colour-drained Black & Chrome edition.

An apocalyptic story set in the furthest reaches of our planet, in a stark desert landscape where humanity is broken, and almost everyone is crazed fighting for the necessities of life. Within this world exist two rebels on the run who just might be able to restore order. There's Max, a man of action and a man of few words, who seeks peace of mind following the loss of his wife and child in the aftermath of the chaos. And Furiosa, a woman of action and a woman who believes her path to survival may be achieved if she can make it across the desert back to her childhood homeland.

Reviews

Mad Max: Fury Road Black & Chrome Cast

Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy headshot

Date of Birth:

15 September 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

DunkirkStar Wars: The Last JediMad Max: Fury Road Black & Chrome

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron headshot

Date of Birth:

7 August 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Atomic BlondeMad Max: Fury Road Black & ChromeThe Last FaceThe Fate of the Furious

Nicholas Hoult

Nicholas Hoult headshot

Date of Birth:

7 December 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2¾" (1.9 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Current WarMad Max: Fury Road Black & Chrome

Hugh Keays-Byrne

Hugh Keays-Byrne headshot

Date of Birth:

18 May 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mad Max: Fury Road Black & Chrome

Josh Helman

Josh Helman headshot

Date of Birth:

22 February 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mad Max: Fury Road Black & ChromeMy Name Is Lenny

Nathan Jones

Nathan Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

21 August 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 11" (2.11 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mad Max: Fury Road Black & Chrome

Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz headshot

Date of Birth:

1 December 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mad Max: Fury Road Black & ChromeRough NightFantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley headshot

Date of Birth:

18 April 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mad Max: Fury Road Black & Chrome

Recommendations

Last update was at 09:33 16th April 2017