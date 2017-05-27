* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Shepherd El pastor

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 2nd June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2017
?
The Shepherd poster
Contains very strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Monday 5th June 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 2nd July 2017.

Directed by:

Jonathan Cenzual Burley

Written by:

Jonathan Cenzual Burley

Produced by:

Jonathan Cenzual Burley

Starring:

Maribel Iglesias, Miguel Martín, Alfonso Mendiguchía, Carlos San Jorge and Juan Luis Sara

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Shepherd is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Shepherd.

The Shepherd Cast

Maribel Iglesias

Maribel Iglesias headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Shepherd

Miguel Martín

Miguel Martín headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Shepherd

Alfonso Mendiguchía

Alfonso Mendiguchía headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Shepherd

Carlos San Jorge

Carlos San Jorge headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Shepherd

Juan Luis Sara

Juan Luis Sara headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Shepherd

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 20:54 27th May 2017