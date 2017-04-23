* × Change Settings

Tomcat Kater

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2017
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Händl Klaus

Written by:

Händl Klaus

Produced by:

Antonin Svoboda and Bruno Wagner

Starring:

Toni, Lukas Turtur, Philipp Hochmair, Sebastian Löschberger, Cornelius Meister and Manuel Rubey

Genre:

Drama

Language:

German

Runtime:

2 hours 4 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Andreas and Stefan lead a happy and passionate life: Together with their beloved tomcat Moses, they live in a beautiful old house in Vienna's vineyards. They work as a musician and as a scheduler in the same orchestra and they love their large circle of friends. An unexpected and inexplicable outburst of violence suddenly shakes up the relationship and calls everything into question - the blind spot that resides in all of us.

