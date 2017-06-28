* × Change Settings

Tree Of Wooden Clogs L'albero degli zoccoli

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 7th July 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2017-January 2018
?
Tree Of Wooden Clogs poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 14th July 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 18th July 2017.

Directed by:

Ermanno Olmi

Written by:

Ermanno Olmi

Starring:

Luigi Ornaghi, Francesca Moriggi, Omar Brignoli, Antonio Ferrari, Teresa Brescianini and Giuseppe Brignoli

Genres:

Drama, History

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

3 hours 6 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The life inside a farm in Italy at the beginning of the century. Many poor country families live there, and the owner pays them by their productivity. One of the families has a very clever child. They decide to send him to school instead of make him help them, although this represents a great sacrifice. The boy has to wake up very early and walk several miles to get to the school. One day the boy's shoes break when returning home, but they do not have money to buy another pair. What can they do?

Reviews

Tree Of Wooden Clogs Cast

