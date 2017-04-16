* × Change Settings

Onuprobesh

Unrated

Rainbow Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 16th April 2017
new Onuprobesh poster
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Tapas Kumar Dutta

Starring:

Soumitra Chatterjee, Pijush Bandyopadhyay, Altaf Hossain and Anwer Sayem

Genres:

Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A youth gains a fuller understanding of his lover Ruru's belief that the whole world is an illusion when he experiences a sudden accident that sends him into another unconscious world of imagination. Once there, he makes love, gets married and starts a whole new famly life.

When Aristo wakes to return to his old life, he struggles to believe that the old world of his imagination could not be real. Ruru reveals new mysteries of this world to Aristo, but the parallels between the real and imaginary world begins to confuse his mental faculties.

Reviews

Onuprobesh Cast

Soumitra Chatterjee

Soumitra Chatterjee headshot

Date of Birth:

19 January 1935

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Onuprobesh

Pijush Bandyopadhyay

Pijush Bandyopadhyay headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Onuprobesh

Altaf Hossain

Altaf Hossain headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Onuprobesh

Anwer Sayem

Anwer Sayem headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Onuprobesh

