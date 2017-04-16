Onuprobesh

Movie Synopsis:

A youth gains a fuller understanding of his lover Ruru's belief that the whole world is an illusion when he experiences a sudden accident that sends him into another unconscious world of imagination. Once there, he makes love, gets married and starts a whole new famly life.



When Aristo wakes to return to his old life, he struggles to believe that the old world of his imagination could not be real. Ruru reveals new mysteries of this world to Aristo, but the parallels between the real and imaginary world begins to confuse his mental faculties.