Credible Likeable Superstar Role Model

Leeds Young Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 18th April 2017
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete
Leeds Young Film Festival

superstarrolemodel.com

Rebecca Brand

English

1 hour 13 minutes (approx.)

A 'pop-u-mentary' following award-winning performance artist Bryony Kimmings and her 10-year old niece Taylor as they try to combat the hyper-sexualised and commercialised world of pop by creating their very own alternative popstar role model for Tweens.

They launch their creation into the world and measure her impact against a series of 'Fame Aims', including one million hits on YouTube and national radio play for one of her songs. Bryony and Taylor's adventure sees them perform to thousands of children, garner national media attention, and takes them to the other side of the world and back. But the impact it has closer to home is perhaps the most powerful of all.

