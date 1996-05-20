* × Change Settings

Changeover

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 19th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
?
new Changeover poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 19th April 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Estes Tarver

Written by:

Tripp Green and Estes Tarver

Produced by:

Craig Brandwynne, Tripp Green, Beau Scheier and Estes Tarver

Starring:

Andre Gower, Alex ter Avest, Madeline Taylor, Rusty Martin Sr., Abigail Rose Cornell and Dakota Hood

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After Haley Thompson suffers the loss of her parents in a fatal car wreck, she moves in with her almost estranged single uncle and his young son. Still trying to cope with her parents death, Madeline suffers from PTSD, and other mental health issues. They must attempt to move on and make a life together as a new family.

Reviews

Changeover Cast

Andre Gower

Andre Gower headshot

Date of Birth:

27 April 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Alex ter Avest

Alex ter Avest headshot

Date of Birth:

15 February 1993

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Madeline Taylor

Madeline Taylor headshot

Date of Birth:

20 May 1996

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Rusty Martin Sr.

Rusty Martin Sr. headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Abigail Rose Cornell

Abigail Rose Cornell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' (1.52 m)

Dakota Hood

Dakota Hood headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

