After Haley Thompson suffers the loss of her parents in a fatal car wreck, she moves in with her almost estranged single uncle and his young son. Still trying to cope with her parents death, Madeline suffers from PTSD, and other mental health issues. They must attempt to move on and make a life together as a new family.
27 April 1973
Unknown
Unknown
Changeover
15 February 1993
Unknown
5' 6½" (1.69 m)
Changeover
20 May 1996
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Changeover
Unknown
Unknown
5' 11" (1.8 m)
Changeover
Unknown
Unknown
5' (1.52 m)
Changeover
Unknown
Unknown
5' 4" (1.63 m)
Changeover