* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Mine

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 23rd April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2017
?
new Mine poster
Contains infrequent strong violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 23rd April 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 27th April 2017.

Directed by:

Fabio Guaglione and Fabio Resinaro

Written by:

Fabio Guaglione and Fabio Resinaro

Produced by:

Andrea Cucchi, Joan Mao, Pasquale Pozzessere, Peter Safran and Isaac Torrás

Starring:

Armie Hammer, Annabelle Wallis, Tom Cullen, Clint Dyer, Geoff Bell and Juliet Aubrey

Genres:

Thriller, War

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the middle of the desert, in an area filled with 33 million blast mines scattered everywhere, Marine sniper Sergeant Mike Stevens is on a mission to locate and neutralize the leader of a terrorist cell. After three months and six days in the desert, one single moment of hesitation was enough to blow the entire mission, and now Sergeant Stevens has stranded in a hostile guerrilla territory all alone, and to make matters worse, with his left foot stepping on an active mine. Against the harsh environment, without food and water, the Sergeant must stay glued to the spot and use his Marine training, his resourcefulness and his perseverance for the next 52 hours until a convoy arrives in his area. Between the scolding heat of the day and the freezing cold of the night, if Sergeant Stevens wants to survive, he must fight not only against the mighty forces of nature but also versus the greatest adversary of them all: himself.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Mine is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Mine.

Mine Cast

Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer headshot

Date of Birth:

28 August 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 5" (1.96 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cars 3Mine

Annabelle Wallis

Annabelle Wallis headshot

Date of Birth:

1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

King Arthur: Legend of the SwordThe MummyMine

Tom Cullen

Tom Cullen headshot

Date of Birth:

17 July 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mine

Clint Dyer

Clint Dyer headshot

Date of Birth:

4 November 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mine

Geoff Bell

Geoff Bell headshot

Date of Birth:

1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mine

Juliet Aubrey

Juliet Aubrey headshot

Date of Birth:

17 December 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mine

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 20:38 17th April 2017