The Broken Crown La corona partida

Spanish Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 23rd April 2017
Directed by:

Jordi Frades

Written by:

José Luis Martín

Produced by:

Jaume Banacolocha and Joan Bas

Starring:

Rodolfo Sancho, Irene Escolar, Raúl Mérida, Eusebio Poncela, Michelle Jenner and José Coronado

Genres:

Drama, History

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 53 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Early 16th century: following the death of Isabel la Católica, her widow Fernando de Aragón enters in an open war with his tyrannical son-in-law, Felipe el Hermoso, lord of Flandes, who wants to be the new king of the kingdom of Castilla above all. In the middle of the conflict his wife Juana, Fernando's daughter, turns in the center of attention caused by her unstable mind state. Trying to preserve the kingdom for their descendants, Fernando asks help Cardinal Cisneros in order to make a deal with Felipe, but this one has his own agenda looking to expel Fernando out of the Castilla to claim the throne for him, avoiding any contact between father and daughter that it could be an obstacle for his ambitions. But will can Juana to mediate between the two men of her life to prevent a war between the kingdoms that it annihilates the legacy and will of her beloved and deceased mother, or her growing insanity will be the perfect excuse to start the war?

Reviews

The Broken Crown Cast

Rodolfo Sancho

Rodolfo Sancho headshot

Date of Birth:

14 January 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Broken Crown

Irene Escolar

Irene Escolar headshot

Date of Birth:

19 October 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4¼" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Broken Crown

Raúl Mérida

Raúl Mérida headshot

Date of Birth:

19 April 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Broken Crown

Eusebio Poncela

Eusebio Poncela headshot

Date of Birth:

15 September 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Broken Crown

Michelle Jenner

Michelle Jenner headshot

Date of Birth:

14 September 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¼" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Broken Crown

José Coronado

José Coronado headshot

Date of Birth:

14 August 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

To Steal from a ThiefThe Broken Crown

