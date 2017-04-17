* × Change Settings

The Human Surge El auge del humano

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 23rd April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2017
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Eduardo Williams

Written by:

Eduardo Williams

Produced by:

Rodrigo Areias, Violeta Bava, Victoria Marotta, Rosa Martínez Rivero, Jerónimo Quevedo and Rodrigo Teixeira

Starring:

Sergio Morosini, Shine Marx, Domingos Marengula, Irene Doliente Paña, Chai Fonacier and Manuel Asucan

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)
