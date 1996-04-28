* × Change Settings

Lowriders

7.0 / 101 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 28th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2017
?
new Lowriders poster
Contains infrequent strong language, moderate violence, sex references and drug misuse. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 96 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 4th May 2017.

Directed by:

Ricardo de Montreuil

Written by:

Cheo Hodari Coker and Elgin James

Produced by:

Joshua Beirne-Golden, Jason Blum, Marcei A. Brown, Phillip Dawe, Brian Grazer, Flavio Morales, Beatriz Sequeira and Justin Tipping

Starring:

Melissa Benoist, Eva Longoria, Theo Rossi, Demián Bichir, Cress Williams and Tony Revolori

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Lowriders depicts the glorified Low Rider society in Southern California, LA County. The people and how they live for their cars fixed up and clean cherried to the T in the best of mint condition restoration only to Ride Low and Slow. However the dark side of the life style and the way of life to get on Top to establish the Street Creds for the status to be noticed and resorted. This film tells it all in the best fashion in the Low Rider Life.

Reviews

Lowriders Cast

Melissa Benoist

Melissa Benoist headshot

Date of Birth:

4 October 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lowriders

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria headshot

Date of Birth:

15 March 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lowriders

Theo Rossi

Theo Rossi headshot

Date of Birth:

4 June 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lowriders

Demián Bichir

Demián Bichir headshot

Date of Birth:

1 August 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lowriders

Cress Williams

Cress Williams headshot

Date of Birth:

26 July 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 5" (1.96 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lowriders

Tony Revolori

Tony Revolori headshot

Date of Birth:

28 April 1996

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lowriders

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:05 28th April 2017