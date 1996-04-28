Movie Synopsis:

Lowriders depicts the glorified Low Rider society in Southern California, LA County. The people and how they live for their cars fixed up and clean cherried to the T in the best of mint condition restoration only to Ride Low and Slow. However the dark side of the life style and the way of life to get on Top to establish the Street Creds for the status to be noticed and resorted. This film tells it all in the best fashion in the Low Rider Life.