End of Days, Inc.

4.9 / 327 votes

Derby Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 29th April 2017
new End of Days, Inc. poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 2nd May 2017.

Directed by:

Jennifer Liao

Written by:

Christina Ray

Produced by:

Sandy Kellerman and Jennifer Liao

Starring:

Mark O'Brien, Paulino Nunes, Carolyne Maraghi, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Janet Porter and Anna Ferguson

Genres:

Comedy, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It's the last day of business before Godfrey Global Inventory shuts down for good, and the enigmatic Mr. Godfrey and his officious sister Esther invite the company's downtrodden staff to a farewell party where they are to receive their final paycheques. Instead, they are bribed into working one last night, wherein they discover that processing the last of their "inventory" will lead to cataclysmic consequences.

Reviews

End of Days, Inc. Cast

Mark O'Brien

Mark O'Brien headshot

Date of Birth:

7 May 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Paulino Nunes

Paulino Nunes headshot

Date of Birth:

27 April 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Carolyne Maraghi

Carolyne Maraghi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Janet Porter

Janet Porter headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Anna Ferguson

Anna Ferguson headshot

Date of Birth:

22 October 1938

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Last update was at 15:03 29th April 2017