Little Wing Tyttö nimeltä Varpu

6.9 / 246 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 29th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2017
?
new Little Wing poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Selma Vilhunen

Written by:

Selma Vilhunen

Produced by:

Kaarle Aho and Kai Nordberg

Starring:

Linnea Skog, Paula Vesala, Lauri Maijala, Santtu Karvonen, Antti Luusuaniemi and Niina Sillanpää

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Finnish

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Little Wing tells the story of 12-year-old Varpu, who's quickly growing to adulthood, and about her mother, who doesn't want to grow up. Varpu lives with her mother and has never met her father. One night Varpu has enough of her riding buddies and her mother. She steals a car and drives up north in search of her father, of whom she only knows the name. But her father is not exactly what she had expected. Meeting him trigger something in Varpu and Siru's life, making them realize their role in each other's lives, and in the world.

Reviews

Little Wing Cast

Last update was at 15:03 29th April 2017