The Fitzroy

Sci-fi London Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 29th April 2017
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Andrew Harmer

Written by:

Andrew Harmer

Produced by:

Liam Garvo and James Heath

Starring:

Jan Anderson, Kenneth Collard, David Gant, David Schaal, Cerith Flinn and Stuart McGugan

Genres:

Comedy, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Fitzroy is a live action black comedy set in an alternative post-apocalyptic 1950s. The world is covered in poisonous gas, and the last place for a traditional seaside holiday is The Fitzroy hotel, an abandoned submarine just off the coast of England. The film centers on Bernard, the hotel's bellboy, cook, maintenance man and general dogsbody, as he faces a constant battle to keep the decaying hotel airtight and afloat. But when he falls in love with a murderous guest, he is thrown into a mad day of lies, backstabbing and chaos. As Bernard struggles to hide her murders from the other guests and suspicious authorities, his world literally begins to sink around him.

Reviews

The Fitzroy Cast

Jan Anderson

Jan Anderson headshot

Date of Birth:

17 June 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' (1.52 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Fitzroy

Kenneth Collard

Kenneth Collard headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Fitzroy

David Gant

David Gant headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Fitzroy

David Schaal

David Schaal headshot

Date of Birth:

27 May 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Fitzroy

Cerith Flinn

Cerith Flinn headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Fitzroy

Stuart McGugan

Stuart McGugan headshot

Date of Birth:

2 March 1944

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Fitzroy

