Holy Terrors

Unrated

Derby Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 30th April 2017
new Holy Terrors poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 1st May 2017.

Directed by:

Julian Butler and Mark Goodall

Written by:

Rich Mallery

Produced by:

Michael P. Blevins, Gregory Hatanaka, Jesse Hlubik and Joseph Kelbie Williamson

Starring:

Lloyd Peters

Genre:

Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Welsh writer Arthur Machen wrote many acclaimed stories of the supernatural which brought him great fame in the 1920s. His work has faded from view in the decades since leaving just a dedicated following including Stephen King and Mick Jagger. Holy Terrors is a new film aiming to bring Machen to a new audience and adapts six of his tales into a spine-tingling portmanteau film. Effectively capturing the unique atmosphere and feel of Machen's writing, Holy Terrors is sure to provide a night or two of uneasy sleep for the viewer.

Holy Terrors Cast

Lloyd Peters

Lloyd Peters headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Holy Terrors

