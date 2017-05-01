* × Change Settings

London Calling

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 1st May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2017
new London Calling poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Alan Knight

Produced by:

Alan Knight and Ga Ponsonby

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 9 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A story of BBC lies & propaganda during the 2014 Scottish Independence referendum.

