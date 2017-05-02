* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Immigration Game

7.7 / 16 votes

Sci-fi London Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 2nd May 2017
new Immigration Game poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Krystof Zlatnik

Written by:

Mark Wachholz and Krystof Zlatnik

Produced by:

Robert Franke, Sascha Girndt, Mathis Landwehr and Marko Vucic

Starring:

Mathis Landwehr, Denise Ankel, Katharina Sporrer, Simson Bubbel, Eskindir Tesfay and Horst-Günter Marx

Genres:

Action, Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Germany refuses to receive any more refugees. The only way to obtain citizenship is to survive the popular TV show 'Immigration Game'. Whoever participates as a 'Runner' will be abandoned on the outskirts of Berlin and must make their way to the television tower at Alexanderplatz. For a prize money every German citizen may chase and eventually kill the refugees entirely unpunished.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Immigration Game.

Immigration Game Cast

Mathis Landwehr

Mathis Landwehr headshot

Date of Birth:

1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¼" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Immigration Game

Denise Ankel

Denise Ankel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Immigration Game

Katharina Sporrer

Katharina Sporrer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Immigration Game

Simson Bubbel

Simson Bubbel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Immigration Game

Eskindir Tesfay

Eskindir Tesfay headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Immigration Game

Horst-Günter Marx

Horst-Günter Marx headshot

Date of Birth:

1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Immigration Game

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:38 2nd May 2017