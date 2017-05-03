* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Last Scout

4.0 / 239 votes

Sci-fi London Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 3rd May 2017
new The Last Scout poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Simon Phillips

Written by:

Paul Tanter

Produced by:

Mem Ferda, Adam F. Goldberg, Matt Laumann, Mark Menta, Toby Meredith, Stephen Mickelsen, Geoffrey P. Moody, Simon Phillips, Tobias Richter, Gregory Schmauss, Thomas Schweigert, Paul Tanter, Lee Warren and Alain Wildberger

Starring:

Blaine Gray, Simon Phillips, Rebecca Ferdinando, Deji LaRay, Rita Ramnani and Paul Thomas Arnold

Genre:

Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

2065.With Earth rendered uninhabitable by war, humanity's remaining survivors send a fleet of ships to different points in the galaxy in the hope of finding a new world. After seven years of travel and long since out of communication range, the crew of The Pegasus are nearing their destination when they encounter a derelict ship. As tensions on board rise and they struggle to complete their mission they soon realize that they are not alone and must fight for their survival - and the survival of the human race.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Last Scout.

The Last Scout Cast

Blaine Gray

Blaine Gray headshot

Date of Birth:

27 April 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Scout

Simon Phillips

Simon Phillips headshot

Date of Birth:

7 May 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Scout

Rebecca Ferdinando

Rebecca Ferdinando headshot

Date of Birth:

25 January 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Scout

Deji LaRay

Deji LaRay headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Scout

Rita Ramnani

Rita Ramnani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Scout

Paul Thomas Arnold

Paul Thomas Arnold headshot

Date of Birth:

2 October 1954

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Scout

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:27 3rd May 2017