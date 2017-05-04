The KAOS Brief

Movie Synopsis:

A secretive hacktivist group named KAOS seemingly hacks whatever program the viewer has been watching. The KAOS representative is dressed in a hip suit and is wearing a skull mask, it feels like the nightly news broadcast with a dark twist. The audience is told that what they are about to view is top secret video footage found hidden in the Edward Snowden files. As the footage begins, the audience is introduced to four high school seniors, twin brother and sister, Skylar and Dakota, and Skylar's boyfriend Corey and Dakota's boyfriend Tren. They are heading to the mountains to go camping for a long weekend. Skylar, being an aspiring vlogger with his own YouTube Channel, has enlisted his sister and their boyfriends to record the entire weekend on their mobile devices. After they notice strange lights in the sky, unexplainable events begin to unfold. From markings on their bodies, lost time, and mysterious visitations from sinister men in black suits. The tensions rise as they struggle.