* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The KAOS Brief

Unrated

Sci-fi London Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 4th May 2017
new The KAOS Brief poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Friday 5th May 2017.

Directed by:

JP Mandarino

Written by:

JP Mandarino

Produced by:

Kenitra Beauford, JP Mandarino, Edward Singletary and Randall Walk

Starring:

Drew Lipson, Charlie Morgan Patton, Marco DelVecchio and Akanimo Eyo

Genres:

Horror, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A secretive hacktivist group named KAOS seemingly hacks whatever program the viewer has been watching. The KAOS representative is dressed in a hip suit and is wearing a skull mask, it feels like the nightly news broadcast with a dark twist. The audience is told that what they are about to view is top secret video footage found hidden in the Edward Snowden files. As the footage begins, the audience is introduced to four high school seniors, twin brother and sister, Skylar and Dakota, and Skylar's boyfriend Corey and Dakota's boyfriend Tren. They are heading to the mountains to go camping for a long weekend. Skylar, being an aspiring vlogger with his own YouTube Channel, has enlisted his sister and their boyfriends to record the entire weekend on their mobile devices. After they notice strange lights in the sky, unexplainable events begin to unfold. From markings on their bodies, lost time, and mysterious visitations from sinister men in black suits. The tensions rise as they struggle.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The KAOS Brief.

The KAOS Brief Cast

Drew Lipson

Drew Lipson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The KAOS Brief

Charlie Morgan Patton

Charlie Morgan Patton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The KAOS Brief

Marco DelVecchio

Marco DelVecchio headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The KAOS Brief

Akanimo Eyo

Akanimo Eyo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The KAOS Brief

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:10 4th May 2017