My Brothers and Sisters in the North

DocHouse Release Date

Friday 5th May 2017
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 11th May 2017.

Directed by:

Sung Hyung Cho

Produced by:

Andreas Banz, Dirk G. Engelhardt and Matthias Miegel

Starring:

Sung Hyung Cho

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is a country with a very strong social cohesion and the unprecedented admiration of the people for their leader, which is absolutely unique and incomprehensible especially from a Western point of view. The native Korean director Sung-Hyung Cho tries to understand this by accompanying several Koreans from different backgrounds in their daily lives. The film shows the country and its people in a way, as it is rarely done in Western media, non-judgmental and respectful towards the people.

My Brothers and Sisters in the North Cast

Sung Hyung Cho

Sung Hyung Cho headshot

Date of Birth:

1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Brothers and Sisters in the North

