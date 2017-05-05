* × Change Settings

Thondan

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2017
?
new Thondan poster
Contains moderate injury detail and violence. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Samuthirakani

Starring:

Samuthirakani and Vikranth

Genre:

Crime

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours 18 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Vishnu and Xavier are two individuals who work at a medical facility organization called "UYIR".

Reviews

Thondan Cast

Samuthirakani

Samuthirakani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thondan

Vikranth

Vikranth headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thondan

