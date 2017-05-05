* × Change Settings

Cursed Wyklety

4.8 / 31 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2017
?
new Cursed poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 55 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 11th May 2017.

Directed by:

Konrad Lecki

Written by:

Konrad Lecki

Starring:

Dominik Bak, Miroslaw Bielinski, Andrzej Cempura, Janusz Chabior, Piotr Cyrwus and Hanna Grabowska

Genres:

Drama, War

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

1 hour 52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the 1940s, a group of underground guerrillas wages a battle for the future of post-war Poland. These men, despite the huge advantage of the security ministry supported by the Soviet NKVD, fought to the end for their case. Most died and the memory of them was lost in the communist era. To this day, they are considered bandits in many circles.

Reviews

Cursed Cast

Dominik Bak

Dominik Bak headshot

Date of Birth:

19 December 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cursed

Miroslaw Bielinski

Miroslaw Bielinski headshot

Date of Birth:

16 June 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cursed

Andrzej Cempura

Andrzej Cempura headshot

Date of Birth:

8 May 1941

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cursed

Janusz Chabior

Janusz Chabior headshot

Date of Birth:

17 February 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

PolandJaCursed

Piotr Cyrwus

Piotr Cyrwus headshot

Date of Birth:

20 June 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cursed

Hanna Grabowska

Hanna Grabowska headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cursed

Last update was at 07:15 5th May 2017