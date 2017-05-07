* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

One Note at a Time

9.6 / 19 votes

Oxford International Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 7th May 2017
new One Note at a Time poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Renee Edwards

Produced by:

Renee Edwards and Claire Reynolds

Starring:

Shelton Shakespear Alexander, Lionel Batiste, Terrell Batiste, Otis Bazoon, Jesse Boyd and Detroit Brooks

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

'If the musicians ain't got a chance to live, then what chance has the music got?' Dr John. This is a beautifully crafted, feature documentary, rich with colourful characters, and set in the iconic musical backdrop of New Orleans. In 2005 the music stopped, when one of the most deadly and destructive hurricanes in American history struck. The flood defences failed flooding the Crescent City for weeks. Lives were lost and shattered. Many displaced musicians felt compelled to return to the chaos and bleak confusion to play again. This is the story of some who made it back, told in their own words, with those who fought alongside to resuscitate the music scene; In particular the founders of The New Orleans Musicians' Clinic, a unique medical facility with the motto, 'Keeping the music alive.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on One Note at a Time.

One Note at a Time Cast

Shelton Shakespear Alexander

Shelton Shakespear Alexander headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Note at a Time

Lionel Batiste

Lionel Batiste headshot

Date of Birth:

1 February 1931

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Note at a Time

Terrell Batiste

Terrell Batiste headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Note at a Time

Otis Bazoon

Otis Bazoon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Note at a Time

Jesse Boyd

Jesse Boyd headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Note at a Time

Detroit Brooks

Detroit Brooks headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Note at a Time

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:36 7th May 2017