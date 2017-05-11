* × Change Settings

The Road to Mandalay

7.1 / 257 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 11th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2017
?
new The Road to Mandalay poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 13th May 2017.

Directed by:

Midi Z

Written by:

Midi Z

Produced by:

Arfi Lamba, Katharina Suckale and Vincent Wang

Starring:

Kai Ko and Ke-Xi Wu

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Burmese

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Two Burmese immigrants fleeing their country's civil war in search of a new life in Thailand.

Reviews

The Road to Mandalay Cast

Kai Ko

Kai Ko headshot

Date of Birth:

18 June 1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Road to Mandalay

Ke-Xi Wu

Ke-Xi Wu headshot

Date of Birth:

6 February 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Road to Mandalay

Recommendations

