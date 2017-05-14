The project is based on the best seller book written by Carmelo Sardo, famous Italian Journalist and the prisoner Giuseppe Grassonelli. The documentary tells the story of Giuseppe Grassonelli, in prison for several murders connected to the war between Mafia and Stidda during the 80s in Sicily. It collects testimonies of judges, politicians and people involved in various ways in these events. Footage of the time and personal documents of the Grassonelli family enriches the documentary.
Once I was Malerba
