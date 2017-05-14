* × Change Settings

Once I was Malerba

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 14th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2017
Directed by:

Toni Trupia

Written by:

Carmelo Sardo and Toni Trupia

Produced by:

Maurizio Antonini

Starring:

Giuseppe Grassonelli and Carmelo Sardo

Genres:

Biography, Crime, Documentary

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 13 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The project is based on the best seller book written by Carmelo Sardo, famous Italian Journalist and the prisoner Giuseppe Grassonelli. The documentary tells the story of Giuseppe Grassonelli, in prison for several murders connected to the war between Mafia and Stidda during the 80s in Sicily. It collects testimonies of judges, politicians and people involved in various ways in these events. Footage of the time and personal documents of the Grassonelli family enriches the documentary.

Once I was Malerba Cast

Giuseppe Grassonelli

Carmelo Sardo

