Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story

A celebration of the life and works of guitar virtuoso Mick Ronson, the rock hero and significant Bowie collaborator. As a member of Bowie's backing band The Spiders From Mars in the early 1970s, Ronson contributed to some of the most iconic compositions, lyrics and recordings in contemporary music.
Ronson went on to record several solo albums and also earned a reputation as a sought-after session musician who played with Ian Hunter, Lou Reed and Morrissey, and toured with Bob Dylan and Van Morrison.