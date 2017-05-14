* × Change Settings

Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 15th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2017
new Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story poster
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Jon Brewer

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A celebration of the life and works of guitar virtuoso Mick Ronson, the rock hero and significant Bowie collaborator. As a member of Bowie's backing band The Spiders From Mars in the early 1970s, Ronson contributed to some of the most iconic compositions, lyrics and recordings in contemporary music.

Ronson went on to record several solo albums and also earned a reputation as a sought-after session musician who played with Ian Hunter, Lou Reed and Morrissey, and toured with Bob Dylan and Van Morrison.

