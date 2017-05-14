* × Change Settings

Harmonia

Seret Release Date

Tuesday 16th May 2017
new Harmonia poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Directed by:

Ori Sivan

Written by:

Ori Sivan

Produced by:

Moshe Danon

Starring:

Alon Aboutboul, Tali Sharon, Ali Suliman and Yana Yossef

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Hebrew

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Sad Sarah, the harpist of the Jerusalem Philharmonic,is married to Abraham the conductor of the orchestra. They have no children. When Hagar, a young horn-player from East Jerusalem joins the Western side Orchestra, Sarah's world changes. The two women are irresistibly attracted to each other, developing a unique friendship that is challenged when Hagar offers Sarah to have a baby for her, from Abraham. When the baby is born, Hagar leaves the orchestra and the newborn child with Sarah and Abraham. Twelve years pass. Ben is 12, a phenomenal pianist, yet wild and uncontrollable. Ben resists all his mother's (Sarah) efforts to impose discipline upon him. Something is wrong, he feels it deep inside. At the same time Sarah gets pregnant at her late forties, and gives birth to Isaac. When Isaac is 3, it is the right time for Hagar to return to the orchestra. The reunion of Hagar and Sarah is sweet yet sour. Ben was never told the truth about the way he was brought to the world. When the.

Harmonia Cast

Alon Aboutboul

Alon Aboutboul headshot

Date of Birth:

28 May 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Tali Sharon

Tali Sharon headshot

Date of Birth:

13 February 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Ali Suliman

Ali Suliman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Yana Yossef

Yana Yossef headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

