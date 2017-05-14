* × Change Settings

Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer

Seret Release Date

Wednesday 17th May 2017
Contains strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Joseph Cedar

Written by:

Joseph Cedar

Produced by:

Miranda Bailey, Luca Borghese, Carrie Fix, Lawrence Inglee, David Mandil, Oren Moverman, Eyal Rimmon and Gideon Tadmor

Starring:

Richard Gere, Lior Ashkenazi, Michael Sheen, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Dan Stevens and Steve Buscemi

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 58 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Norman Oppenheimer is a small time operator who befriends a young politician at a low point in his life. Three years later, when the politician becomes an influential world leader, Norman's life dramatically changes for better and worse.

Reviews

Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer Cast

Richard Gere

Richard Gere headshot

Date of Birth:

31 August 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer

Lior Ashkenazi

Lior Ashkenazi headshot

Date of Birth:

1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer

Michael Sheen

Michael Sheen headshot

Date of Birth:

5 February 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Home AgainNorman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer

Charlotte Gainsbourg

Charlotte Gainsbourg headshot

Date of Birth:

21 July 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York FixerThe Snowman

Dan Stevens

Dan Stevens headshot

Date of Birth:

10 October 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

ColossalNorman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer

Steve Buscemi

Steve Buscemi headshot

Date of Birth:

13 December 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer

