* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Last Band in Lebanon

Seret Release Date

Wednesday 17th May 2017
new The Last Band in Lebanon poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when The Last Band in Lebanon is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Ben Bachar and Itzik Kricheli

Written by:

Ori Halevy and Itzik Kricheli

Produced by:

Elad Gavish and Itzik Kricheli

Starring:

Ofer Hayoun, Ori Laizerouvich, Ofer Shechter, Ami Anijar, Salim Dau and Dana Frider

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Hebrew

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An upbeat comedy which takes place against the backdrop of the Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon in May, 2000. The story follows three reserve soldiers, members of a military rock band, who get mixed up in a major drug smuggling scheme orchestrated by their corrupt commander, leaving them stranded in the "no man's land" between Israel and Lebanon. Caught between a gang of Hezbollah fighters and disgruntled members of the South Lebanon Army, the three soldiers must find a way to return to Israel alive without any combat experience and with a guitar as their only weapon.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Last Band in Lebanon.

The Last Band in Lebanon Cast

Ofer Hayoun

Ofer Hayoun headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Band in Lebanon

Ori Laizerouvich

Ori Laizerouvich headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Band in Lebanon

Ofer Shechter

Ofer Shechter headshot

Date of Birth:

8 April 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Band in Lebanon

Ami Anijar

Ami Anijar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Band in Lebanon

Salim Dau

Salim Dau headshot

Date of Birth:

1951

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Band in Lebanon

Dana Frider

Dana Frider headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Band in Lebanon

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 14:31 14th May 2017