* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Asunder

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 21st May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2017
?
new Asunder poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Asunder is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Esther Johnson

Written by:

Bob Stanley

Produced by:

Esther Johnson and Bob Stanley

Starring:

Kate Adie and Alun Armstrong

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, Drama, Music, War

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 12 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Asunder tells the story of what happened to a quintessential British town during the First World War, with virtually all of its men abroad fighting and its women and children left behind. The North East was in the front line, thanks to its shipyards and munitions factories. Using archive and contemporary footage and audio, 'Asunder' reveals the stories of people from Tyneside and Wearside to uncover just what life was like on the home front - with bombs falling on Britain for the first time, conscientious objectors sentenced to death, and women working as doctors, tram conductors and footballers, some of them wearing trousers. Moving from the pre-war Edwardian golden era when cricket, football, and rugby boomed, and aeroplanes and cars pointed to a bright new future - only to see this progress horrifically reverse through the early years of the war. This culminated in the Battle of the Somme when on 1 July 1916 British, French and German forces began one of the most traumatic battles in military history. Over the course of just four months, more than one million soldiers were captured, wounded or killed in the Battle, a confrontation of unimaginable horror.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Asunder is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Asunder.

Asunder Cast

Kate Adie

Kate Adie headshot

Date of Birth:

19 September 1945

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Asunder

Alun Armstrong

Alun Armstrong headshot

Date of Birth:

17 July 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Asunder

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 14:31 14th May 2017