Dogs Without Names Inu ni namae wo tsukeru hi

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 31st May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2017
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Akane Yamada

Written by:

Akane Yamada and Tôru Hasegawa

Produced by:

Akane Yamada

Starring:

Satomi Kobayashi, Takaya Kamikawa, Misato Aoyama, Saori Imamura, Nobuko Shibuya and Satoshi Fujii

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

2 hours 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A film maker decides to channel her grief over her deceased golden retriever into making a documentary about people who rescue dogs and cats 'without names' - meaning with no one to care for them. She works with organizations who rescue dogs and cats from being euthanized and sees anew the power of our bonds with these animals and our responsibilities should we opt to care for them.

Reviews

Dogs Without Names Cast

Satomi Kobayashi

Date of Birth:

24 May 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Takaya Kamikawa

Date of Birth:

7 May 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Misato Aoyama

Date of Birth:

19 October 1994

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Saori Imamura

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Nobuko Shibuya

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Satoshi Fujii

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

