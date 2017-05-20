Movie Synopsis:

In the middle of the Thar Desert of Rajasthan there was a village surrounded by its own rituals, Taboos & social obligations. There, any dilution in the blood due to inter-cast marriages resulted in violence. Boys were allowed to get girls from other community as there brides but their own community girls were aging. Worried by this, the leaders decided something weird. As per them, aging single girls were forced to marry boys of their children's age. Their belief was this way daughters of their community won't go outside & the boys will not be able to get girls from outside of their community, but kids like Kesar (11 Yrs) & young girls like Abeera (26 Years) became victims of this malpractice. The ill effects of this tradition have been conveyed through this film "Saankal" (Shackle).