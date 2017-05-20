* × Change Settings

Shackle Saankal

London Bengali Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 21st May 2017
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Dedipya Joshii

Written by:

Dedipya Joshii

Produced by:

Dedipya Joshii and Aanand Rathore

Starring:

Tanima Bhattacharya, Chetan Sharma, Harish Kumaar, Jagat Singh, Samarth Shandilya and Milind Gunaji

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the middle of the Thar Desert of Rajasthan there was a village surrounded by its own rituals, Taboos & social obligations. There, any dilution in the blood due to inter-cast marriages resulted in violence. Boys were allowed to get girls from other community as there brides but their own community girls were aging. Worried by this, the leaders decided something weird. As per them, aging single girls were forced to marry boys of their children's age. Their belief was this way daughters of their community won't go outside & the boys will not be able to get girls from outside of their community, but kids like Kesar (11 Yrs) & young girls like Abeera (26 Years) became victims of this malpractice. The ill effects of this tradition have been conveyed through this film "Saankal" (Shackle).

Shackle Cast

