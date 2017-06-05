* × Change Settings

Kiki

5.4 / 252 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 6th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2017
?
Kiki poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

In 18 cinemas on Tuesday 6th June 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Friday 9th June 2017.

Directed by:

Sara Jordenö

Written by:

Sara Jordenö and Twiggy Pucci Garcon

Produced by:

Lori Cheatle and Annika Rogell

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Twenty-five years after Jenny Livingston's seminal documentary Paris Is Burning, which shone a light on '80s Harlem's ballroom scene, this explosive and uplifting new documentary reveals one of the subculture's contemporary descendants: the Kiki scene. Part activist movement, part artistic milieu, the Kiki community is a site of radical self-expression for young queer people of colour in New York City, whose ballroom competitions and surrogate queer families provide both creative platforms and a source of succour for individuals facing multiple forms of marginalisation. Shot over four years, the film follows seven members of the community through the difficulties of illness, homelessness and everyday discrimination, as well as the joys of spectacle, camaraderie and personal affirmation.

Reviews

Recommendations

