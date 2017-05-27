* × Change Settings

Triple Six Horror Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 28th May 2017
Directed by:

Chad Ferrin

Written by:

Erin Kohut and Peter Simeti

Produced by:

Kyle Hester, Jes Pececita Joule, Timothy Morse and Craig Walendziak

Starring:

Bill Oberst Jr., Roddy Piper, Noah Hathaway, Zach Galligan, Naomi Grossman and Timothy Muskatell

Genres:

Crime, Horror, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Based on the Alterna Comics graphic novel of the same name, THE CHAIR follows the story of Richard Sullivan, a man on death row, struggling to escape a grisly fate. Pitted against a sadistic Warden and his crew of cruel prison guards, Sullivan is forced to confront his own horrifying past as he questions his sanity at every turn.

The Chair Cast

Bill Oberst Jr.

Bill Oberst Jr. headshot

Date of Birth:

21 November 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Roddy Piper

Roddy Piper headshot

Date of Birth:

17 April 1954

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Noah Hathaway

Noah Hathaway headshot

Date of Birth:

13 November 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¼" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zach Galligan

Zach Galligan headshot

Date of Birth:

14 February 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Naomi Grossman

Naomi Grossman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' (1.52 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Timothy Muskatell

Timothy Muskatell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

