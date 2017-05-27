* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Tone Death

Unrated

Triple Six Horror Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 28th May 2017
new Tone Death poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Roger Armstrong and John Hickman

Produced by:

Roger Armstrong, Alastair Cummings, John Hickman and Stephen Robertson

Starring:

John Hickman

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Believing he's found the frequency that will free human consciousness, a drug-addled techno producer builds a machine that kills people with sound.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Tone Death.

Tone Death Cast

John Hickman

John Hickman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tone Death

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 20:54 27th May 2017