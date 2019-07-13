* × Change Settings

The Angry Birds Movie 2

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 2nd August 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2019-January 2020
The Angry Birds Movie 2 poster
Contains very mild bad language, rude humour and threat. Suitable for all ages.
Directed by:

Thurop Van Orman

Written by:

Peter Ackerman, Eyal Podell and Jonathon E Stewart

Produced by:

John Cohen

Starring:

Eugenio Derbez, Brooklynn Prince, Peter Dinklage, Jason Sudeikis, Awkwafina, Danny McBride, Bill Hader and Josh Gad

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Sequel to the 2016 film, 'The Angry Birds Movie.

Reviews

The Angry Birds Movie 2 Cast

Eugenio Derbez

Eugenio Derbez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Angry Birds Movie 2Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Brooklynn Prince

Brooklynn Prince headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Peter Dinklage

Peter Dinklage headshot

Date of Birth:

11 June 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

4' 5" (1.35 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Angry Birds Movie 2The Croods 2Elf

Jason Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis headshot

Date of Birth:

18 September 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Awkwafina

Awkwafina headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Danny McBride

Danny McBride headshot

Date of Birth:

29 December 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Bill Hader

Bill Hader headshot

Date of Birth:

7 June 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Angry Birds Movie 2NicoleIt Chapter Two

Josh Gad

Josh Gad headshot

Date of Birth:

23 February 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Frozen IIThe Angry Birds Movie 2Artemis Fowl

