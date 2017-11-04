The true story of the 1973 tennis match between World number one Billie Jean King and ex-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs.
6 November 1988
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
Battle of the SexesThe Croods 2
20 November 1981
Unknown
5' 5½" (1.66 m)
Battle of the Sexes
16 August 1962
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
Battle of the SexesThe Women of MarwenLast Flag FlyingMinecraft
6 October 1963
Unknown
5' 2" (1.57 m)
Battle of the Sexes
27 January 1965
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
Battle of the SexesShow Dogs
Unknown
Unknown
5' 4" (1.63 m)
Battle of the Sexes
1 December 1970
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
Battle of the SexesRalph Breaks the Internet
Unknown
Unknown
6' 1" (1.85 m)
Battle of the Sexes
21 February 1986
Unknown
5' 5¾" (1.67 m)
Battle of the Sexes
17 December 1953
Unknown
6' 1½" (1.87 m)
The Equalizer 2Battle of the Sexes