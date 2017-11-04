* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Battle of the Sexes

5.0 / 342 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2018
?
Battle of the Sexes poster
Contains infrequent moderate sex. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 18 cinemas on Thursday 9th November 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 3 cinemas - view the list.

Official Site:

www.foxsearchlight.com

Directed by:

Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris

Written by:

Simon Beaufoy

Produced by:

Danny Boyle, Christian Colson and Robert Graf

Starring:

Emma Stone, Andrea Riseborough, Steve Carell, Elisabeth Shue, Alan Cumming, Natalie Morales, Sarah Silverman, Austin Stowell, Jessica McNamee and Bill Pullman

Genres:

Biography, Comedy, Sport

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 1 minute (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The true story of the 1973 tennis match between World number one Billie Jean King and ex-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Battle of the Sexes is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Battle of the Sexes.

Battle of the Sexes Cast

Emma Stone

Emma Stone headshot

Date of Birth:

6 November 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Battle of the SexesThe Croods 2

Andrea Riseborough

Andrea Riseborough headshot

Date of Birth:

20 November 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5½" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Battle of the Sexes

Steve Carell

Steve Carell headshot

Date of Birth:

16 August 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Battle of the SexesThe Women of MarwenLast Flag FlyingMinecraft

Elisabeth Shue

Elisabeth Shue headshot

Date of Birth:

6 October 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Battle of the Sexes

Alan Cumming

Alan Cumming headshot

Date of Birth:

27 January 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Battle of the SexesShow Dogs

Natalie Morales

Natalie Morales headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Battle of the Sexes

Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman headshot

Date of Birth:

1 December 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Battle of the SexesRalph Breaks the Internet

Austin Stowell

Austin Stowell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Battle of the Sexes

Jessica McNamee

Jessica McNamee headshot

Date of Birth:

21 February 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¾" (1.67 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Battle of the Sexes

Bill Pullman

Bill Pullman headshot

Date of Birth:

17 December 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Equalizer 2Battle of the Sexes

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 16:16 4th November 2017